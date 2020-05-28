Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s the current trend in consumer-based businesses shifting their marketing spend to data-driven marketing strategies should help in retaining the momentum. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive the top line of the firm. It is believed that acquisitions and divestitures will help it grow inorganically and expand the international footprint. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. The company’s increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses have also affected the margins. Its first-quarter earnings of 75 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 84.8% and declined 80% year over year.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADS. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

ADS stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,581,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,430,000 after buying an additional 76,274 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 945,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,679 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 919,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 185,599 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

