Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Receives $54.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. Barclays reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

LNT opened at $47.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,861,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

