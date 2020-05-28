Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.40

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as high as $9.92. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 299,317 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -4.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 2,193.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter worth about $356,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

