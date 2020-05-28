Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 48000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of $112.58 million and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

