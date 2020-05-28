Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASPS shares. BidaskClub cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 242.64% and a negative net margin of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 48,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $416,179.82. Insiders have acquired a total of 652,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,447 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

