Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,330.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,990.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.