Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $639,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,330.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,990.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

