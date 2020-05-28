Amedisys (AMED) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) recently:

5/21/2020 – Amedisys had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $208.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2020 – Amedisys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Amedisys was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Amedisys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Amedisys has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Amedisys's Home Health and Hospice divisions witnessed solid year-over-year growth in Medicare and non-Medicare revenues during the fourth quarter. Amedisys is currently exploring opportunities in these segments. We are also impressed by the company’s solid performance in the recently-launched Personal Care segment. The company continued gaining from the CCH and RoseRock acquisitions during the fourth quarter. A favorable demographic trend, and a strong solvency and capital structure also bodes well. However, an intense competitive landscape and regulatory concerns pose challenges to the home health and hospice industry. Escalating costs and contraction in operating margin remain woes.”

4/27/2020 – Amedisys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $182.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total value of $1,580,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.16 per share, with a total value of $306,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

