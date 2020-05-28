American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Head to Head Survey

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Electric Power and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 4 13 0 2.67 TransAlta 0 1 5 0 2.83

American Electric Power currently has a consensus price target of $94.82, suggesting a potential upside of 16.43%. TransAlta has a consensus price target of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 71.58%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 12.08% 10.15% 2.68% TransAlta 7.04% 1.61% 0.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Electric Power pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta pays out -144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and TransAlta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Electric Power and TransAlta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.59 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.21 TransAlta $1.77 billion 0.90 $61.79 million ($0.09) -64.11

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Electric Power beats TransAlta on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,664 railcars, 468 barges, 9 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 9,331 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

