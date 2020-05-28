American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. American River Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRB. ValuEngine lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 70.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

