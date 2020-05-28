AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $4.25. AMREP shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 6,600 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 5,088 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,101.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,107 shares of company stock worth $57,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMREP by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of AMREP by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 188,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 108,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AMREP by 19,456,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 194,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

