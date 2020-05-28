Analysts Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to report $4.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 million and the highest is $5.86 million. Eastside Distilling reported sales of $3.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year sales of $16.75 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 168.80% and a negative net margin of 104.48%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 18.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 3.6% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 668,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

