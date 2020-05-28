Analysts Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report sales of $257.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.30 million and the highest is $265.90 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $278.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $218.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.