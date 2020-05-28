Analyzing Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. KDDI CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. KDDI CORP/ADR pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim and KDDI CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim 16.33% 5.38% 0.46% KDDI CORP/ADR 12.22% 13.63% 7.02%

Risk & Volatility

Bank Hapoalim has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank Hapoalim and KDDI CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim 0 0 0 0 N/A KDDI CORP/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank Hapoalim and KDDI CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim $4.46 billion 1.84 $720.56 million N/A N/A KDDI CORP/ADR $48.18 billion 1.40 $5.89 billion $1.27 11.31

KDDI CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of KDDI CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KDDI CORP/ADR beats Bank Hapoalim on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in the various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; credit cards; and check settlement guaranteeing and discounting, direct sale-slips discounting, and factoring services. Further, it provides payment products; and payment clearing, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, retirement planning, foreign exchange, and brokerage services. The company serves households, private-banking clients, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 230 branches, 523 external and 101 internal automatic teller machines, 309 external and 302 internal check-deposit machines, 87 information stations, and 281 self-service stations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About KDDI CORP/ADR

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services. It is also involved in the product sales service activities under the au WALLET Market brand; provision of energy services under the au Denki brand and education services under the AEON brand; and sale of mobile handsets. This segment servers households and individual customers. The Life Design Services segment engages in the provision of value-added non-telecommunications services online and offline to individual customers. It also provides Wowma!, insurance, and other services, such as financing services. The Business Services segment offers various services comprising mobile services using devices that include smartphones and tablets, as well as cloud services, networks, and applications to a range of corporate customers, which comprise small to major corporations. It also provides ICT solutions, data center services, and others services. The Global Services segment offers telecommunication services, ICT solutions, data center services, and others for individuals and corporate customers internationally. As of March 31, 2018, the company had approximately 26.48 million mobile subscriptions; 4.38 million FTTH subscriptions; and 5.38 million CATV subscriptions. It is also involved in construction and maintenance of facilities, call center operations, and research and development of technologies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

