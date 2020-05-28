Analyzing Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) and Overstock.com (OTCMKTS:OSTK)

Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Safe-T Group and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Overstock.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.49%. Given Overstock.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com -6.85% -55.93% -22.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe-T Group and Overstock.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $88.38 million 0.01 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $1.46 billion 0.47 -$121.84 million N/A N/A

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Overstock.com.

Risk and Volatility

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overstock.com has a beta of 3.61, indicating that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Safe-T Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe-T Group

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website. In addition, the company operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network; and offers businesses advertising products or services on its Website. It provides its products and services through its Internet Websites, such as overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz. Further, it focuses on the development and commercialization of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

