Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Anaplan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.35.

Anaplan stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $2,307,483.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,239,679.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,857 shares of company stock worth $15,295,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

