Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of AXE opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Anixter International has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anixter International will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 27.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 684,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,181,000 after buying an additional 239,884 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 16.1% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 478,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 66,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

