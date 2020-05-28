Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth $2,393,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 48.60 and a quick ratio of 48.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

