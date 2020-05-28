Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.52

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.52 and traded as low as $12.00. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 4,495 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of $42.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

