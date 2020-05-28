ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ASGN from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

ASGN stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.23.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $29,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $731,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,197 shares of company stock worth $119,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

