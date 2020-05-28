AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,105.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $967.00 to $1,105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,031.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,212.35.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,164.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,023.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,073.04. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 61.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $313,996,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $4,837,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in AutoZone by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

