AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,265.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,120.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,212.35.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,164.42 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,023.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,073.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 61.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

