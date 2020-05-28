B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $230.44

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $230.44 and traded as low as $173.00. B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 19,441 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $65.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,079.92 ($4,051.46). Also, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 329 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92), for a total value of £730.38 ($960.77). In the last three months, insiders bought 11,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,992.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

