B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Saul Centers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BFS. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

BFS stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $58.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $309,225.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,800 shares of company stock worth $316,212. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 700.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

