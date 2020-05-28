Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.51. Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 64,137,030 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Bahamas Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.22.

About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.