Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.40 Million Holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 352,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Colfax worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10,323.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after buying an additional 1,073,809 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $24,529,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $10,746,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $10,413,000. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Colfax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFX. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

In other news, Director Liam Kelly acquired 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $340,622.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

