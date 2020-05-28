Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 91,603 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 91,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 703,524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 456,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 481,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 256,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $34.00.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.55%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

