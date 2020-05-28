Barclays Increases Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target to GBX 1,520

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,470 ($19.34) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,665.20 ($21.90).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.36) on Thursday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 452 ($5.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,071.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,392.49.

In other news, insider Andrew Sykes bought 5,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 836 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($54,985.53). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.18), for a total transaction of £127,500 ($167,719.02). Insiders purchased a total of 50,867 shares of company stock valued at $35,667,556 over the last three months.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.