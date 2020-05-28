Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 503.92 ($6.63).

LON BLND opened at GBX 408 ($5.37) on Thursday. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 497.60.

British Land (LON:BLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that British Land will post 3546.0000187 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Grigg bought 38 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £397.86 ($523.36) per share, for a total transaction of £15,118.68 ($19,887.77). Insiders have bought a total of 127 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,189 over the last quarter.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

