Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.70.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.