BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BYM stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.