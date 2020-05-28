BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,134,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,701,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

