BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading 5.5% Higher

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.29, 15,119 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 213,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The construction company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $613.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other BlueLinx news, CFO Kelly Janzen purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 16,242 shares of company stock valued at $87,649 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

