Bodycote (LON:BOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

BOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bodycote to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 693.85 ($9.13).

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 590.50 ($7.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 558.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 749.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

