Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 346.07 ($4.55).

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 334.90 ($4.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 293.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.81. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 380.40 ($5.00).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

