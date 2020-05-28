Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $159.12

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LON:BMS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $159.12 and traded as low as $120.00. Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 127,518 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

