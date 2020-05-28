Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

ARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth about $22,405,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 30.8% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth about $103,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 1.25. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 48.60 and a quick ratio of 48.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.