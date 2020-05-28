Brokerages Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $448.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.10 million to $459.80 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $487.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 301,469 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

