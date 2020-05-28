Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will report $190.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.10 million and the lowest is $176.50 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $192.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year sales of $758.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.10 million to $799.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $744.83 million, with estimates ranging from $696.60 million to $788.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 140,447 shares of company stock worth $907,551. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $303,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 181.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 69,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $861.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.