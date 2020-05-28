Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post $319.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $536.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen cut Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $530.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.68. Guess? has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

