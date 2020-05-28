Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Price Target at $48.08

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

NYSE:ENR opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $24,706,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,724,000 after buying an additional 306,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after buying an additional 299,032 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $13,006,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after buying an additional 224,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

