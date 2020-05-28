Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Target Price at $60.33

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 86.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

