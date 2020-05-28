Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,821.47

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,821.47 and traded as low as $1,380.00. Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at $1,407.50, with a volume of 12,420 shares.

BRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital decreased their target price on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,460.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,821.47. The firm has a market cap of $226.99 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

