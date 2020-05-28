Cae Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$977.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC raised CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.88.

CAE stock opened at C$21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

