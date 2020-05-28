Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

