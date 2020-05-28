Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Miller Industries worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLR opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $338.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

