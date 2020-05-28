Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,249,000 after buying an additional 102,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,462,000 after buying an additional 724,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,714,000 after acquiring an additional 110,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,621,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,170,000 after buying an additional 93,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.