Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. China International Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,330.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,990.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.