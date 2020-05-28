Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.62. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,526,855 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $227.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$94.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

