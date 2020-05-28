Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.65 Million

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post sales of $146.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $147.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $156.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $593.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $597.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $613.20 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $619.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

CATY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,472,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,915,000 after buying an additional 438,848 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,567,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,606,000 after buying an additional 230,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

